App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola UK redesigns its Zero Sugar drink packaging to look like the original

The company's marketing manager Alec Miller said, "We want to make it even clearer that you can have that taste and experience with or without sugar."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Coca-Cola UK has decided to change the packaging of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar drink to look like the original drink from September onwards in the UK.

Now the only difference will be the bottles and cans that will carry a black strip across the top showing "zero sugar, no calories".

As per a release from Coca-Cola UK, "From September onwards, the bottles and cans of both variants will feature the iconic Coca-Cola red with a coloured band across the top of the bottle or can to denote whether it is the original taste or zero sugar."

related news

The changes in packaging by the company is one of the commercial strategies to drive sales of its no sugar drinks including Coca-Cola zero sugar.

Sugary drinks have been feeling the heat in the UK, lately. The country passed a sugar tax on sodas. According to the rule, drinks with more than eight grams per 100 millilitres are being taxed at 24 pence or 31 cents a litre.

According  to Coca-Cola marketing manager, Alec Miller, regarding the Zero version's new design, "We want to make it even clearer that you can have that taste and experience with or without sugar."
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #Coca-Cola #Trending News #United Kingdom

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.