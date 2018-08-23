Coca-Cola UK redesigns its Zero Sugar drink packaging to look like the original

Moneycontrol News

Coca-Cola UK has decided to change the packaging of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar drink to look like the original drink from September onwards in the UK.

Now the only difference will be the bottles and cans that will carry a black strip across the top showing "zero sugar, no calories".

As per a release from Coca-Cola UK, "From September onwards, the bottles and cans of both variants will feature the iconic Coca-Cola red with a coloured band across the top of the bottle or can to denote whether it is the original taste or zero sugar."

The changes in packaging by the company is one of the commercial strategies to drive sales of its no sugar drinks including Coca-Cola zero sugar.

Sugary drinks have been feeling the heat in the UK, lately. The country passed a sugar tax on sodas. According to the rule, drinks with more than eight grams per 100 millilitres are being taxed at 24 pence or 31 cents a litre.

According to Coca-Cola marketing manager, Alec Miller, regarding the Zero version's new design, "We want to make it even clearer that you can have that taste and experience with or without sugar."