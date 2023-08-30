English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    CNN reportedly poised to pick Mark Thompson as next CEO

    Media industry veteran Thompson will be announced as the next chairman and CEO of the news network as early as Wednesday, according to reports from Semafor and Puck. He’ll be succeeding Chris Licht, who stepped down from the role in June after a brief and tumultuous tenure at the company.

    AFP
    August 30, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
    CNN reportedly poised to pick Mark Thompson as next CEO

    CNN reportedly poised to pick Mark Thompson as next CEO

    Mark Thompson, the former chief executive officer of The New York Times Co., is set to take up the top job at CNN, according to several reports.

    Media industry veteran Thompson will be announced as the next chairman and CEO of the news network as early as Wednesday, according to reports from Semafor and Puck. He’ll be succeeding Chris Licht, who stepped down from the role in June after a brief and tumultuous tenure at the company.

    CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s chief David Zaslav, who had hand-picked Licht a year ago for the top spot, faces pressure to reverse the network’s fortunes as its ratings have been in prolonged decline. CNN has fallen to third place in the cable news ratings, behind Fox News and MSNBC.

    A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

    Thompson, who earlier served as director general of the BBC, was not on the immediate shortlist of candidates rumored to succeed Licht, but he has extensive experience in the news industry and his tenure at the New York Times was marked by substantial investment in its digital products, which have paid off in the years since.

    AFP
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Aug 30, 2023 12:43 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!