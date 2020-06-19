App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

China and the United States have faced off over the health crisis and are driving parallel efforts to get vaccines successfully approved and into large-scale production later this year.

Reuters

Clover Biopharmaceuticals became the sixth Chinese developer of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to move into human trials on Friday, launching a study in Australia that will test its vaccine with boosters.

China and the United States have faced off over the health crisis and are driving parallel efforts to get vaccines successfully approved and into large-scale production later this year.

There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but about a dozen vaccines are being trialled globally.

Close

The virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since spread globally, killing more than 450,000 people.

related news

An increase in cases in China's capital Beijing has forced authorities to study the genome of a possible new strain.

Clover's trial, which is enrolling about 150 adult and elderly patients, will evaluate two different boosters, or adjuvants, from Britain's GSK and US-based Dynavax in combination with its candidate shot, SCB-2019, the Chinese company said.

China's CanSino Biological, Sinopharm and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products are among those already testing vaccines, as are AstraZeneca, Moderna and Germany's CureVac.

Clover said initial safety data from its study was expected in August this year, and it would aim to start broader studies by year end. Its vaccine is based on proteins called antigens that will be taken in combination with the adjuvants.

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, has shied away from developing its own vaccine and has instead focused efforts on contributing its adjuvant expertise in the global race.

Adjuvants, or efficacy boosters, are added to some vaccines to boost immune response with the aim of creating a longer immunity against an infection.

Dynavax's booster CpG 1018, being tested with Clover's shot, was developed as an adjuvant for the US company's Hepatitis B vaccine.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Health #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.