Feb 28, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Closely following China's presidential term limit move: US

The US today said it was closely watching China's ruling Communist Party's plans to abolish presidential term limits, while asserting that strong institutions were more important than individual leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US today said it was closely watching China's ruling Communist Party's plans to abolish presidential term limits, while asserting that strong institutions were more important than individual leaders.

"We have been following very closely what has happened in China and the response to Communist Party seeking to abolish term limits there," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference "Strong institutions - and this is another fundamental freedom of the US - we believe that strong institutions are more important than individual leaders," she said.

The Communist Party of China, which is in power since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949, had proposed on Sunday to amend the country's Constitution to remove the two term limits for the President and Vice President, potentially allowing Xi Jinping to rule for life Nauert said promoting human rights and democratic governance was a core element of the US foreign policy.

"Its an essential foundation of a stable, secure and functioning society," she said, adding that the United States remains "unwavering" in its commitment to advance personal liberty, human dignity and prosperity globally.

