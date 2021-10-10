MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Climate change protester disrupts Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Carrying a sign reading "overconsumption = extinction," the woman representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a Reuters witness said.

Reuters
October 10, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
An activist walks on the ramp with a banner that says

An activist walks on the ramp with a banner that says "Overconsumption = Extinction" as she crashes the designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 5, 2021. (Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

A protester disrupted a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday by walking down the catwalk with a banner condemning the impact of excessive consumption on the environment.

Carrying a sign reading "overconsumption = extinction," the woman representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a Reuters witness said.

In the front row, French cinema stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert hardly flinched, while some members of the Arnault clan, seated next to LVMH chief executive officer and chairman Bernard Arnault, glanced at each other.

The protester was wrestled to the ground by security before being led away.

The disruption hardly interrupted the flow of models who charged down the cobblestoned runway in a corridor of the Louvre to dramatic organ music punctuated with bell tolls.

Close

The show itself had a punk flavor, with sleeves ripped off suit jackets, leaving arms bare, and accessories including studded boots and chainmail headpieces.

Amis de la Terre France said it targeted the LVMH-owned label to throw a spotlight on the issue of overconsumption.

"LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more," Alma Dufour, a group spokesperson, told Reuters.
Reuters
Tags: #Louis Vuitton #World News
first published: Oct 10, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.