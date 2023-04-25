 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate activists spray protests on US bank offices on eve of annual meetings

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

"The largest banks in the world invest hundreds of billions of dollars in new fossil fuel infrastructure," said Jim Gordon, one of the protesters outside the Citigroup office in midtown Manhattan.

Climate protesters spray painted graffiti on Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) offices in New York's Bryant Park on Monday, accusing the banks of being "climate criminals" a day before the lenders are scheduled to hold their annual shareholder meetings.

Behind Gordon, a Citigroup employee cleaned windows sprayed with messages, including "Climate criminal" and "Save the Amazon."

"Citi respects the advocacy of climate activists and their right to protest. We recognize the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy. That's why we're investing in clean energy solutions through our net zero commitments and our $1 trillion commitment to sustainable finance", the bank said in a statement. The bank also added that it keeps working with fossil fuel clients to support efforts to decarbonize their businesses. "Our approach reflects the need to transition while also continuing to meet global energy needs".