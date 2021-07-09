Clear signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan, says minister

Umar's warning has come just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Pakistan could be hit by a fourth wave of the coronavirus if the people violated regulations. (Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Amid the threat of new and undetected variants of the COVID-19, the Pakistan government on July 9 said the country has witnessed "clear signs" of the fourth wave of infections.

"Two weeks ago, I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing the possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of a fourth wave starting," tweeted Pakistan's Federal Minister of Planning Asad Umar.

In another tweet, the minister said field reports were showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings, and going to indoor restaurants and gyms.



"If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down," he added.

He, however, ruled out the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in Pakistan. He said that despite a rise in cases, the government will not impose a complete lockdown during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

As per a Dawn report, he said that there was no proposal to impose complete lockdown during the fourth wave of coronavirus, but a proposal for smart lockdowns was on the cards.

Umar's warning has come just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Pakistan could be hit by a fourth wave of the coronavirus if the people violated regulations.

Khan issued a video message for the people as the number of new COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically recently.

He urged the people to get vaccinated at the earliest. If we survive the fourth wave, we will be able to save our country, he said.