Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidential days found at his think-tank centre

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

"The White House is cooperating with the national archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings," Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the President, said in a statement on Monday.

A small number of documents marked as classified from the previous Obama-Biden administration have been found at President Joe Biden's think-tank institute here, the White House has said.

Sauber said the documents were discovered when the president's personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate the office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.

The president periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel's Office notified the national archives, the special counsel said.

The archives took possession of the materials the following morning, Sauber said.

"The discovery of these documents was made by the president's attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives, he said.