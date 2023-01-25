 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Classified documents found at former US vice president Mike Pence’s home in Indiana

New York Times
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:12 AM IST

The documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home at the end of President Donald Trump’s administration, Greg Jacob, Pence’s representative for dealing with records related to the presidency, wrote in a letter to the National Archives.

FILE - Former US Vice President Mike Pence at a conference in New York on Nov. 30, 2022. Aides to former Pence found a small number of documents with classified markings at his home in Indiana during a search last week, according to an adviser to Pence. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)

Aides to former Vice President Mike Pence found a small number of documents with classified markings at his home in Indiana during a search last week, according to an adviser to Pence.

The documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home at the end of President Donald Trump’s administration, Greg Jacob, Pence’s representative for dealing with records related to the presidency, wrote in a letter to the National Archives.

The letter, dated Jan. 18, 2023, said that the former vice president was unaware of the existence of the documents and reiterated that he took seriously the handling of classified materials and wanted to help.

Jacob wrote that Pence relied on an outside lawyer after classified documents were found in recent days at the residence and former private office of President Joe Biden. Jacob also said the lawyer could not specify anything more about the documents because the lawyer had stopped looking once it was clear the documents had classified markings.