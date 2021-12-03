Civilians among 10 dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS: Officials

Representative image

At least three civilians and seven Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters have been killed in northern Iraq in an attack blamed on the Islamic State jihadist group, the forces said Friday.

The jihadists attacked the village of Khidir Jija, south of Arbil, killing three civilians, a statement said.

The peshmerga, Kurdistan's armed forces, launched an operation in response, and seven fighters died when "an explosive device planted by IS elements" blew up.