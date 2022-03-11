English
    Civilian targets hit in Ukraine's Dnipro

    Early on Friday, "there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died," the emergency services said in a statement.

    AFP
    March 11, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday, killing one, emergency services said, in what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.

    Early on Friday, "there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died," the emergency services said in a statement.

    Shelling was also reported Friday in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine.

    "Explosions at the airport side," Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Facebook.

    The Russian defense ministry said in a briefing on Friday that its troops targeted airports in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, another western Ukrainian city some 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Lutsk.

    "Military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk have been put out of order," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
