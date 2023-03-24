 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citizens Financial eyes bid for SVB's private bank, sources say

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

Citizens, one of the largest U.S. regional banks, is preparing to submit an offer in the auction of the business, which is called SVB Private, the sources said.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG.N) is working on a bid to acquire the private banking business of failed Silicon Valley Bank, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The auction is being handled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which has set a Friday deadline for offers, the sources added.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.