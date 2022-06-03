English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Citi's fat-finger trade could cost bank more than $50 million

    The sudden fall in shares, driven by a brief crash in Nordic markets, was caused by a single sell order trade by the bank, Reuters reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Reuters
    June 03, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    Citigroup Inc could record losses of more than $50 million after a London-based employee's fat-finger trade caused a flash crash in European stocks last month, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The sudden fall in shares, driven by a brief crash in Nordic markets, was caused by a single sell order trade by the bank, Reuters reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.


    The bank is still tallying losses from the mistaken trade and the final figure could grow, Bloomberg Law reported.

    A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Citigroup #World News
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 06:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.