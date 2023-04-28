Citigroup's global head of currencies, Stuart Staley, to leave bank

Citigroup Inc's global head of foreign exchange, Stuart Staley, is leaving the bank and an interim head will be named in the coming weeks, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Staley, who joined Citigroup in New York in 2004, was appointed global head of FX in 2022, according to the memo, which was signed by Citi's global head of markets, Andy Morton.

Citigroup declined to comment.

Staley replaced Itay Tuchman, who left the bank in 2022 after more than 20 years. Staley joined Citi in 2004 as head of commodities for the Americas and was later promoted to global head of the group in London.

The executive then moved to Singapore in 2018 to become Citi’s head of markets and securities services for the Asia-Pacific region.

Staley’s role will be posted and a selection panel will convene to choose his replacement.