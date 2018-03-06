App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 06, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms: Report

The group was formed as a result of a meeting held by the World Economic Forum last year to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors, the FT said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Citigroup | Market Cap: USD 230.0 billion | Industry: Banking
Citigroup | Market Cap: USD 230.0 billion | Industry: Banking

A consortium led by Citigroup Inc, Zurich Insurance Group AG and Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC) will develop a set of cyber security standards that fintech companies can sign up to, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The group was formed as a result of a meeting held by the World Economic Forum last year to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors, the FT said.

Founding members of the grouping, which include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and U.S.-based online lender Kabbage, and participants say they aim to produce a set of standards within the next six to 12 months, according to FT.

Citi, Zurich Insurance and DTCC were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called for "clearer" cyber risk disclosure and asked companies to adopt specific policies restricting executive trading in shares while a hack was being investigated.

tags #Citigroup Inc #World News #Zurich Insurance Group

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC