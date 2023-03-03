 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citigroup to lay off less than 1% of staff: Source

Mar 03, 2023

A Bloomberg News report earlier in the day said that the Wall Street bank was cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, including its investment banking division.

Citigroup Inc is laying off less than 1% of its workforce, excluding its remediation team working on a consent order, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The bank declined to comment to a Reuters request.

Citigroup's remediation team works on a 2020 consent order issued by regulators requiring it to improve its risk management and internal controls, following which it has invested heavily in addressing the issues.