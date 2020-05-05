App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Citigroup says iron ore to fall to $70 in coming weeks

The forecast sell-off has been slower than expected owing to stronger-than-expected Chinese construction activity and lower-than-expected Brazilian supply so far this year, analysts wrote.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Citigroup on Tuesday lowered its forecast for iron ore prices which it expects to hit $70 in May due to softening steel demand that will weigh on prices, it said in a research report.

Citi said it sees a surplus of more than 80 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in the second half following a 17MT deficit in the first half, "suggesting ample downside to the current $80/t spot price."

With the iron ore market shifting into surplus, Citi said that it expects its 0-3 month $70/t spot price target to be reached "in weeks".

Close

The forecast sell-off has been slower than expected owing to stronger-than-expected Chinese construction activity and lower-than-expected Brazilian supply so far this year, analysts wrote.

related news

Citi added that disruptions including from Brazil's Vale due to last year's tailings dam disaster "remain too low to match demand shocks from blast furnace closures around the world, especially during 2H'20."

Citi's research has assumed that Vale produces 315MT of iron ore this year and sees 20MT of other disruptions for 2020.

China's steel demand is expected to contract by 1.5 percent in 2020, implying flat steel demand for the rest of the year, after apparent demand fell 7 percent in the first quarter on the year.

In China, weakness in manufacturing-related steel demand, particularly for exports, is expected to be offset by growth in the construction and machinery sectors for the rest of the year.

Citi said it has also found 106MT of annual blast furnace capacity closures outside of China in the past two months, with the risk of more to come.

That includes 65MT of capacity from Europe and Japan, which Citi said it expects to crimp demand for seaborne iron ore in the second and third quarters.

"We now expect ex-Asia steel demand to fall 30 percent YoY in 2Q'20 and 25 percent YoY in 3Q'20 before rising 4 percent YoY in 4Q'20, as the weakness in end-use demand, particularly demand for the automobile sector, is expected to persist into 3Q'20 despite the planned restart of factories over the coming weeks," the note said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Citigroup #iron ore #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.