Cities with the worst traffic in the world: 4 Indian cities in top-10 list, guess which is No 1

As per a recent report from Tom Tom, four of the top-10 cities worst affected by traffic are in India. Any guesses which city takes top spot? Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Tom Tom has released its annual Traffic Index, covering 416 cities across 57 countries on 6 continents. This is the 9th year, the TomTom Traffic Index has named four Indian cities in the top-10 list of cities with the worst traffic congestion worldwide. Check out which Indian city takes the top spot. (Image: PTI) 2/11 No 10 | Jakarta | The Indonesian capital city stands at the 10th spot on the list of cities with the worst traffic. It has recorded a traffic congestion of 53 percent. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | The Turkish city has recorded a traffic congestion level of 55 percent, up 2 notches from last year. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | New Delhi | The capital city of India has recorded a decline in traffic congestion from 58 percent in 2018 to 56 percent in 2019. Interestingly, among all the four Indian cities on the list, Delhi has the most number of cars. The report has pointed out that Delhi has the best roads among metro cities in India. (Image: PTI) 5/11 No 7 | Lima | The Peruvian capital has recorded a marginal decline in traffic congestion from 58 percent in 2018 to 57 percent in 2019. Pictured: Cars in a traffic jam at the Javier Prado road in Lima, Peru. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Moscow | The Russian capital witnessed a congestion level of 59 percent and is sixth on the list. The traffic congestion has grown by 3 percent as compared to 2018. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Pune | The city is one of the educational hubs of India and is an unexpected entry on the list. The city in Maharashtra was fifth on the index, with a traffic congestion of 59 percent. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Mumbai | India's financial capital has registered traffic congestion of 65 percent. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Bogota | The traffic congestion in the Colombian city is at 68 percent, up 5 percent from 2018. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Manila | The capital of the Philippines ranks second on the list with congestion levels at 71 percent. Pictured: Commuters walk on an overpass walkway overlooking heavy traffic jam during rush hours along the main highway in Manila. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Bengaluru | India's IT hub has the worst traffic in the world, with congestion as high as 71 percent, similar to that of Manila. A commuter on average loses 243 hours (10 days, 3 hours) to traffic congestion in the city each year. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:12 am