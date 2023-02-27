English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Cisco works with Mercedes-Benz to create mobile office

    The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E Class will be equipped with Wi-Fi and a cellular data connection, meaning drivers can download the Webex application to appear directly on the touchscreen of the vehicle's infotainment system without needing a mobile phone.

    Reuters
    February 27, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
    CISCO

    CISCO

    Cisco is working with Mercedes Benz to add its Webex conferencing tools to the dashboard of vehicles arriving in dealerships in the coming weeks, the company said on Monday, as it seeks to turn the car into a mobile office.

    The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E Class will be equipped with Wi-Fi and a cellular data connection, meaning drivers can download the Webex application to appear directly on the touchscreen of the vehicle's infotainment system without needing a mobile phone.

    As a safety precaution, the users can only use audio when the vehicle is moving, but can use all features when it is parked, including video meetings, automatic transcription, content-sharing, and reactions.

    Working from home as a result of the pandemic provided a boost to video-conferencing platforms, such as Webex, Zoom and Microsoft's Teams, but the growth has slowed since the lifting of lockdowns and the companies are seeking opportunities to expand.

    Zoom has tied up with Tesla to equip its vehicles with conferencing tools and Cisco plans to announce other partnerships at the MWC telecoms conference in Barcelona this week.

    They include one with Samsung for Webex integration in its flagship phones and another with Intel for private 5G.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Reuters
    Tags: #Cisco #Mercedes-Benz #mobile office #World News
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 10:39 am