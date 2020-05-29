App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Cisco to acquire software firm ThousandEyes

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources.

Reuters

Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday.

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources.

More details awaited

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Close
First Published on May 29, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Cisco #software #ThousandEyes #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know