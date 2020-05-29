Cisco to acquire software firm ThousandEyes

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources.
Reuters
Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday.
More details awaited
First Published on May 29, 2020 07:35 am