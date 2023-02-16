 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cisco forecast raise allays tech spending fears, lifts shares

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

The maker of routers and other products that run computer networks and the internet said customers were keeping investments steady in systems related to cloud, artificial intelligence and tools for hybrid work.

Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast and delivered strong second-quarter results, indicating that spending on network infrastructure was staying resilient in the face of an economic slowdown.

The company is also benefiting from the easing of pandemic-driven supply chain constraints, which plagued its business last year and resulted in significant inventory buildup.

"Cisco is better positioned today than at any time since I became CEO almost eight years ago," Chuck Robbins said in a post-earnings analyst call. Shares of the company were 3% higher after earlier jumping 12% in extended trading.