Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cigarette smoking on a decline in USA: Report

As per figures released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there are still more than 30 million adult smokers in the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cigarette smoking is on a decline and dropped by over 2 percent in the US last year, according to figures published by the government.

As per a report by USA Today, last year about 14 percent of adults in the US were smokers, down from about 16 percent the year before.

K Michael Cummings of the tobacco research program at Medical University of South Carolina said that while the change is not much, "everything is pointed in the right direction."

As per figures released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there are still more than 30 million adult smokers in the US.

The report has also concluded that that the number of teen smokers has decreased significantly, with smoking among high school students hitting an all-time low at 9 percent.

According to experts, an increase in cigarette taxes, smoking bans and anti-smoking campaigns have brought the adult smoking rates down.

Substitutes for cigarettes, like e-cigarette and vaping products have also contributed to the decline in rates.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 09:02 pm

tags #Health #world

