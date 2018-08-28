Cigarette butts worst contaminants of oceans: Study

Moneycontrol News

In a new study, professor of Public Health at San Diego State University, Thomas Novotny, claims that cigarette butts are just a marketing gimmick with no health benefits, and they are a major source of contamination of the oceans. While coastal cities are banning plastic straws, Novtony, also founder of Cigarette Butt Pollution Project, thinks the focus should be on cigarette buds as well, stating, “It seems like a no-brainer to me that we can’t continue to allow this.”

As reported by NBC News, echoing his thoughts, a California lawmaker, a worldwide surfing organisation and a leading tobacco industry academic, are also coming together for a new campaign to issue a ban on cigarette butts. The biggest anti-smoking organisations in the US, the Truth Initiative, have set their sights on “the most littered item in the world”. Funds received from a legal settlement between the state attorney general and tobacco companies were used to spread messages against smoking.

The organisation had launched a new campaign against cigarette butts. The campaign was launched at the Video Music Awards which was televised nationally.

Novotny informs that two-thirds of 5.6 trillion cigarettes manufactured worldwide each year are being dumped carelessly. The cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate which takes a decade or more to decompose.

Dumping wastes directly on to beaches causes it to disintegrate into microplastics that are easily consumed by wildlife such as seabirds and sea turtles. “More research is needed to determine exactly what happens to all of that. The final question is what impact these micro-plastics and other waste have on human health,” said Nick Mallos, Director of the Trash Free Seas campaign for the Ocean Conservancy.

But the essential problem faced by such campaigns was the fact that a majority of smokers preferred to flick their cigarette butts. Through focus groups, smokers have thought the butts to be biodegradable, made of cotton. Some even stated the need to grind the butts on the ground to not cause any fire. Others were “disgusted” by the sight or smell of ashtrays that they chose not to dispose of their smoke that way.

Cigarette companies have looked for alternatives but they “came and went, because there was never a pressure to do it”, said Mervyn Witherspoon, s British chemist who was a former employee of the biggest independent maker of acetate filters.