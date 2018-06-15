App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CIA names Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal as 'religious militant organisations'

The CIA’s World Factbook is an annual publication that provides information of close to 266 countries recognised by the United States with a two-to-three-pages summary of each country.

The Central Intelligence Agency has categorised the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal as “religious militant organisations” in its recent edition of World Factbook.

The organisations were also tagged under “political pressure groups and leaders”. According to a report in The Print, the Bajrang Dal said it was seeking legal advice on the matter. India

The fact book also lists the Srinagar-based All Parties Hurriyat Conference as a “separatist group”, the Jamiat Ulema-e Hind as a “religious organisation” and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a “nationalist organisation”

The CIA’s World Factbook is an annual publication that provides information of close to 266 countries recognised by the United States with a  two-to-three-pages summary of each country. The summary contains information on a country’s government, its economy, demographics and other the transnational problems it faces.

The Factbook can be accessed by everyone.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 03:32 pm

