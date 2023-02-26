 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIA chief says US 'confident' China mulling arms for Russia

AFP
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Such a step by China would be "a very risky and unwise bet," the intelligence chief said

William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) (File Photo: ANI)

The United States is "confident" that China is considering providing lethal equipment to support the Russian forces invading Ukraine, according to CIA director William Burns.

Such a step by China would be "a very risky and unwise bet," the intelligence chief said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"I hope very much that they don't."

His comments, along with others Sunday by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, constituted the latest blunt US warning to China against providing lethal weaponry.