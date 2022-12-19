 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIA chief praises PM Modi, President Xi for raising nuke use concerns in Russia-Ukraine conflict

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping. (File photi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping raising concerns about the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on Russia, which has indulged in "nuclear sabre-rattling" over its war with Ukraine, CIA chief William Burns has said.

"I think, very dangerous nuclear sabre-rattling that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and others around him have done," Burns said.

He said the sabre-rattling was meant to intimidate.

"We don't see any clear evidence today of plans to use tactical nuclear weapons," he said.

The US has made very clear to the Russians what the serious risks of that (nuclear threat) would be, Burns, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency told the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), an American public broadcaster.

"I think it's also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that's also having an impact on the Russians," he said.