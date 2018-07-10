App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Church of England threatens to divest from energy firms that don't back climate deal

The Church of England has set a 2023 deadline for energy stocks that fail to tackle climate change after which fossil-fuel companies could be pulled from its $16 billion portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Church of England is planning to remove polluting firms that fail to tackle climate change from its £12 billion ($16 billion) investment portfolio within five years.

It has set a deadline of 2023 for energy stocks that fail to tackle climate change.

At a meeting of high-level officials, the UK’s biggest church organization voted 374 to 4 to under take the action which calls on firms to align their strategy to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The agreement aims to restrict global temperature rise to below 2 degree Celsius.

The Church has agreed to sell stake in the fuel companies if they do not prove their seriousness about tackling climate change by 2023.

According to a report by CNBC, Justin Portal Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury had said in an address at the London Stock Exchange last week, “Threat of climate change is a problem for the entire global community in a way that nothing else is.”
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Business #environment #The Church of England #Trending News #World News

