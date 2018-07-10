Church of England threatens to divest from energy firms that don't back climate deal

The Church of England is planning to remove polluting firms that fail to tackle climate change from its £12 billion ($16 billion) investment portfolio within five years.

It has set a deadline of 2023 for energy stocks that fail to tackle climate change.

At a meeting of high-level officials, the UK’s biggest church organization voted 374 to 4 to under take the action which calls on firms to align their strategy to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The agreement aims to restrict global temperature rise to below 2 degree Celsius.

The Church has agreed to sell stake in the fuel companies if they do not prove their seriousness about tackling climate change by 2023.