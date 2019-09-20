Christine Lagarde says global growth 'fragile', 'under threat': Report

The former International Monetary Fund chief, who is due to take over from ECB President Mario Draghi on November 1, said central bankers must be 'predictable' and focus on stability, according to the AFP.
Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that global growth is 'fragile' and 'under threat', the AFP news agency reported on Friday.The former International Monetary Fund chief, who is due to take over from ECB President Mario Draghi on November 1, said central bankers must be 'predictable' and focus on stability, according to the AFP.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:05 am