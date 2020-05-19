Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias passes away at 74

Renowned Christian apologist and author Ravi Zacharias passed away on May 19 at the age of 74. He was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in March earlier this year.

Early this month, his family had announced that no further medical treatment was available for his condition.

Zacharias was born in the south Indian city of Madras (now Chennai) in 1946, into an Anglican family. He grew up in Delhi, where his father worked as a government official, and later he moved with his family to Canada in 1966.

In 1984, he founded Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), a global team of speakers with offices throughout the world.

A defender of the Christian faith, Zacharias also wrote several books and was a speaker-broadcaster.



