Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand leader, picks deputy

Associated Press
Jan 22, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (L) and his Depute Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni attend their first press conference at Parliament in Wellington on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand's next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank.

Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his Labour Party after he was the only candidate to enter the contest to replace Jacinda Ardern, who shocked the nation Thursday when she announced she was resigning after more than five years as leader.

Hipkins will be officially sworn in to his new role on Wednesday. He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his party is trailing its conservative opposition.

The lack of other candidates for leader indicated that party lawmakers had rallied behind Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Arderns departure.

In setting out his priorities, Hipkins said he knew many families were struggling due to the pandemic of inflation and that the economy would be central to his government's thinking.

When asked if he would take on the same transformational approach to government that Ardern had promised after first winning the top job, Hipkins indicated he wanted to get back to basics.