Chinese woman wards off rape attempt by faking coronavirus infection

A Chinese woman reportedly foiled a possible rape attempt on January 31 by pretending to be infected by the novel coronavirus. She scared away the suspect by coughing and telling him that she came back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the fatal virus.

According to a report by the Daily Mail UK, the suspect, a 25-year-old youth identified by the police as Xiao, had broken into the victim's bedroom located in the Jingshan city near Wuhan.

The victim, named Yimou, was alone at home when the attacker tried to rape her. The woman, in a fit of spontaneity, shouted that she has been infected by the coronavirus. The report noted that she told the suspect, “I just returned from Wuhan and have been infected, therefore I am home alone in self-quarantine.”

As Xiao tried to choke and gag her, she let out a fake cough to sound more credible. This frightened him and he fled after robbing the young woman of 3,080 yuan (Rs 31,417) in cash.

The victim’s house is located in the outskirts of Jingshan in a small township called Pingba, which is a three-hour drive from Wuhan. The incident went public after the Jingshan Public Security Bureau talked about in a social media post put up on February 3.

They informed that the attacker was a local. He had walked out on his family moments before the incident and was penniless. He had entered Yimou’s home with the intention of robbing her. But after finding out that she was alone in the house, he had tried sexually assaulting her too.

After Xiao left, Yimou called the police who set out on a manhunt immediately. However, it had got really difficult for them to identify the attacker since everyone was in masks to protect themselves from the virus.

The report noted that Xiao surrendered later and arrived at the police station along with his father. He has confessed to the crime and has been detained.