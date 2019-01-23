App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Chinese steel, iron ore slide as economic concerns continues

Benchmark Shanghai steel rebar futures eased following four days of gains and after hitting a 12-week peak in the previous trading session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

China's steel and iron ore futures dipped on January 23 following a broader sell-off across riskier assets, pressured by persistent concerns over weak demand amid a slowing global economy.

Benchmark Shanghai steel rebar futures eased following four days of gains and after hitting a 12-week peak in the previous trading session. They settled 0.6 percent down at 3,644 yuan ($537.13) a tonne when market closed at 0700 GMT.

Prices of hot-rolled coil, a semi-finished product used to make automobile and household appliances, edged down 0.3 percent to 3,559 yuan.

Official Chinese data earlier this week showed that its overall economy cooled further in the fourth quarter, dragging 2018-growth to the lowest in nearly three decades.

related news

The state planner in China also warned that downward pressure on the economy would impact the country's job market.

"There's a big probability that China's economic growth will continue to slowdown in 2019. But it is still uncertain how much effort the Chinese government will make to boost demand," said Richard Lu, an analyst at CRU in Beijing.

Lu expects a clearer picture on government policy to emerge after China's annual meeting of parliament in early March.

The lower prices in steel markets also came as China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said that the average daily crude steel output at its member mills reached 1.84 million tonnes between Jan. 1 and 10, up 3.5 percent from Dec. 21-31, triggering worries about a supply glut in the near-term.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 527 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal rose 1.3 percent to 1,232 yuan a tonne, while coke futures climbed 0.3 percent to 2,043 yuan.

($1 = 6.7842 Chinese yuan)
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Commodities #Economy #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.