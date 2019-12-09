Chinese state offices, public institutions to soon remove all foreign tech: Report

Government offices and public institutions in China will soon replace all their existing computer equipment and software which aren't domestically manufactured, according to a report in Financial Times.

As per the government directive, Chinese buyers must replace all existing foreign computer equipment within the next three years, a first such public instruction in the country.

The move is being seen as a response to recent measures by the US administartion to minimise use of Chinese technology in the States and its allies. It is also being seen as China's push for greater dependence and use of domestic technology.

The plan to bring in domestic alternatives to replace existing foreign software is being seen as an ambitious one by analysts. As per their estimates, the Chinese directive necessitates replacement of 20 mn to 30 mn pieces of hardware beginning next year.

The policy of replacement, which has earned the name '3-5-2' requires replacement of equipment to take place as follows -- 30 percent in the year 2020, 50 percent in 2021 and 20 percent in 2022, the report added.