Chinese spy balloon spotted over US airspace

Feb 03, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

The development comes days ahead of the Beijing visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

An alleged Chinese spy balloon said to be the size of 'three buses' was spotted over the United States' airspace, the Pentagon said.

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Pentagon Spokesman Brigadier Gen Pat Ryder told reporters here on Thursday.

"NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) continues to track and monitor it closely," he said, adding the balloon was spotted over Montana on Thursday and is 'said to be the size of three buses'.