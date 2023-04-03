Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites: Report

The Chinese balloon that flew across the US was able to gather intelligence from several American military sites, despite the Biden administration's efforts to block it from doing so, NBC News reported on April 3, citing two current senior officials and one former senior administration official.

According to the report, China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real-time, the three officials told NBC News, adding that the intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images.

The development comes just months after US fighter jets shot down a Chinese balloon and three other objects in February.

To that, US President Joe Biden had said earlier that he planned to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the episode and clear the air, but this has yet to happen and tensions have only risen since.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi and I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this," Biden had earlier expressed. He has also pledged that US diplomats will raise the issue with their Chinese counterparts and pursue accountability. The Chinese government, meanwhile, was working to downplay the incident and get the US to soften its tone.

The US should "stop stressing the importance of communication and dialogue while fueling tensions and escalating the crisis," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said post the incident. Wang called the intrusion "unexpected and isolated" and urged bilateral ties shift to "the track of sound and steady development." However, on February 19, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a senior Chinese diplomat at a conference in Munich Blinken and Wang Yi, director of the People's Republic of China CCP Central Foreign Affairs office, met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in first high-level talks since balloon incident. (With inputs from agencies)

