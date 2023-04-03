 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites: Report

Apr 03, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The Chinese balloon that flew across the US was able to gather intelligence from several American military sites, despite the Biden administration's efforts to block it from doing so, NBC News reported on April 3, citing two current senior officials and one former senior administration official.

According to the report, China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real-time, the three officials told NBC News, adding that the intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images.

The development comes just months after US fighter jets shot down a Chinese balloon and three other objects in February.

To that, US President Joe Biden had said earlier that he planned to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the episode and clear the air, but this has yet to happen and tensions have only risen since.