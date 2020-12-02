PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in equity deal

Potential investors have been told the price should be HK$23.70 for the 1 billion shares that are being sold down in the deal, the term sheet showed.
Reuters
Dec 2, 2020 / 07:32 AM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has raised $3.91 billion as part of a deal that includes Hong Kong's largest top-up placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Potential investors have been told the price should be HK$23.70 for the 1 billion shares that are being sold down in the deal, the term sheet showed.

The price is at the lower end of the range flagged by the company on Tuesday when it said the deal would be between HK$23.70 and HK$24.50.

At HK$23.70, the placement would raise $3.06 billion.

A convertible bond deal to raise $855 million was also finalised Wednesday, according to the term sheet, to take Xiaomi's total raising to $3.91 billion.

Related stories

Xiaomi's deal is the largest top-up placement in Hong Kong to date, surpassing one by CNOOC Ltd which raised $1.9 billion in 2006, the Dealogic data showed.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The indicative price range is a 9.4% discount to Xiaomi's closing price of HK$26.15 on Tuesday.

Top shareholder Smart Mobile Holdings Ltd, which owns about 27% of the company and is connected to Chairman Lei Jun, according to the term sheet, is selling the Class B type shares.

Xiaomi reported a 19% jump in third-quarter net profit on Nov. 24, as the Chinese smartphone maker’s shipments surged by 45.3% from a year earlier.

The company said it had taken market share in China and Europe as its rival Huawei Technologies faced U.S. sanctions that have hit its supply chain.

Xiaomi's stock has risen 147.5% this year, which Aequitas Research analyst Zhen Zhou Toh said made the company expensive compared to its major rivals. The placement, he said, was unlikely to flood the market with new stock.

"Even though it is a large deal size by absolute amount the deal only represents 4.7 days of average daily volume which should be fairly easy for the market to absorb," he wrote on the Smartkarma platform.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 2, 2020 07:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.