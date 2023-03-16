 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese search giant Baidu introduces Ernie Bot, shares tumble 10%

Mar 16, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

The bot was not perfect but they were releasing it now because of market demand, Robin Li said at a media conference in Beijing.

Baidu's Ernie system, which is a large-scale machine learning model would be at the heart of its new bot (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Baidu on Thursday unveiled its much-anticipated artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Ernie Bot, with its CEO saying that it was the culmination of the firm's years of hard work in artificial intelligence.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled 10% as he demonstrated the bot answering questions, writing a poem as well as producing a video and image with prompts.

To date, 650 companies have said they will join the Ernie ecosystem, he added. Chinese state media outlets and a Shaolin temple were among the first sign-ups to become Ernie Bot partners.