App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese private firm successfully launches suborbital rocket

The OS-X1, developed and produced by One Space, can reach a speed of Mach 4.5 in load flight, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A suborbital rocket developed by a private Chinese company was successfully launched on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The OS-X1, developed and produced by One Space, can reach a speed of Mach 4.5 in load flight, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Suborbital rockets usually have a flight path of less than one complete orbit of the Earth. They can reach an altitude of more than 100 kms above sea level and then fall back to Earth. Suborbital rockets or satellites are primarily used for scientific experiments.

This was the company's second launch this year.

The mission, termed by many industry observers as a landmark in the country's space industry, was conducted at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, which marked the first time that a private rocket blasted off from a government-run space launch site, official media reported.

On September 5, a Beijing-based private company i-Space fired three mini satellites into space using its own rocket, marking China's first satellite launch by a privately-built rocket.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #China #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.