Chinese President Xi Jinping's Japan visit to be delayed: Source

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will officially announce the delay later this week, the person said, adding that a new schedule for Xi's visit has not been decided.
Tokyo and Beijing have agreed to delay Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan as the two countries battle the outbreak of the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The visit had been originally planned for early April.
First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:00 am