    Chinese premier Li Keqiang confirms he will step down next March

    The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

    Reuters
    March 11, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (Image - Reuters)

    China's Premier Li Keqiang confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March.

    The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

    "This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference.

    President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party chief at a party meeting this autumn to elect leaders for the next five years.

    In 2015, China revised its constitution to drop a limit of two terms for those holding the post of president.

    Party leaders can choose the next premier.
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 10:19 am
