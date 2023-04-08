 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line as angry China starts drills

Reuters
Apr 08, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary on Saturday that the government has ”a strong ability to thwart any form of Taiwan independence secession”.

Forty-two Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday as China began drills around Taiwan in anger at President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The three-day drills, announced the day after Tsai returned from the United States, had been widely expected after China condemned her Wednesday meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s claims.

Beijing’s announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders.