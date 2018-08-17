App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese news agency tweets George Fernandes' picture instead of Vajpayee’s on death news

The users also shared their disappointment and anger about the news outlet's tweet with angry reactions by calling their journalism 'cheap', and even drawing political references.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China’s news agency Xinhua News, tweeting its reaction to former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, ended up sharing an image of Samata Party founder George Fernandes along with the tweet.

The tweet is no longer available on the news agency's Twitter timeline.

Twitter users were quick to notice the blunder, and the social media platform was filled with harsh responses to the tweet, asking the agency to change the image.

Few went ahead and even mocked the agency by posting images of Jackie Chan, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un referring to them as China’s Xi Jinping.

related news

Gaffe

The users also shared their disappointment and anger about the news outlet's tweet with angry reactions by calling their journalism 'cheap', and even drawing political references.

Some others chose to take it lightly and tweeted actor Jackie Chan's pictures, referring to him as Xi Jinping.

Later, as Xinhua News realised its blunder, the tweet was taken down.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise was met with grief by one and all. From celebrities to politicians, and businessmen to the general public, all took to social media platforms to share their tributes.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first-ever member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who was elected to be the country’s Prime Minister. He had also led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Trending News #Twitter #Xi Jinping

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.