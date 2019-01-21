App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese nationalists accuse McDonald's of supporting Taiwan independence

The advertisement for a breakfast sandwich, broadcast only in Taiwan, shows a two-second glimpse of a woman's identity card that lists her nationality as "Taiwan."

Chinese nationalists are accusing a McDonald's advertisement in Taiwan of supporting independence for the self-ruled island.

The advertisement for a breakfast sandwich, broadcast only in Taiwan, shows a two-second glimpse of a woman's identity card that lists her nationality as "Taiwan."

Comments on internet bulletin boards accused McDonald's of violating Chinese law by supporting independence for Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Some called for a boycott. Others said McDonald's, whose mainland franchises are owned by a group that includes the Chinese Cabinet's investment arm, should be expelled from China.

"McDonald's this is what you want to do? Help Taiwan independence?" said a posting on the Sina.com portal signed "Good Knife Still.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 05:58 pm

