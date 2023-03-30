 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese loan rollover of $2 billion to Pakistan in process

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

The rollover is critical for the South Asian nation, as its foreign exchange reserves have dipped to just four weeks worth of imports at a time when it is locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure bailout funds.

China is working on a request by Pakistan to roll over a $2-billion loan that matured last week, a top finance ministry official told Reuters.

"It is a work in progress," the official said in a text message on Wednesday, on condition of anonymity. "Formal documentation is underway."

A formal announcement will be made, the source added, but gave no further details. The loan matured on March 23.