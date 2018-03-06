App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 06, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese firms to pay $14 million back wages in Saipan

Investigators found the contractors paid employees less than what was required by law, according to a US Department of Labor statement released Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four China-based construction firms will pay nearly USD 14 million in back wages and damages to thousands of Chinese workers for construction of a casino in the US Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Investigators found the contractors paid employees less than what was required by law, according to a US Department of Labor statement released Monday.

The settlement by the companies will affect more than 2,400 employees.

US officials say workers entered on tourist visas and without proper visa authorisation. They were also forced to incur debt of thousands of dollars for airfare and recruitment fees prior to their employment in Saipan, according to the settlement.

related news

"These settlements ensure that thousands of workers will receive the wages they legally earned, while simultaneously sending a strong, clear message to other employers," said Bryan Jarrett, the Labour Department's Wage and Hour Acting Administrator in a statement.

"Employers who evade the law in an attempt to reduce expenses must not gain a competitive advantage over those who play by the rules.

Regardless of where work is performed in the U.S. or its territories, we will continue to enforce the law and level the playing field."

The Chinese laborers worked 13 hours a day without weekends or holidays, and had their passports confiscated upon arrival in Saipan, said Li Qiang, the executive director of New York-based China Labor Watch, an advocacy group.

Li communicated with the affected workers and liaised with US officials to seek retribution for owed wages.

"More Chinese companies are expanding abroad, and in regions like the U.S. and Europe, hiring labor there can be expensive," Li said.

"Firms will prefer bringing Chinese workers." But oftentimes, the workers are lured with false promises such as high wages and even help in obtaining a green card -- none of which materializes once they arrive. Higher fines and penalties levied by US authorities will help combat these practices, Li said.

Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International contracted with the four Chinese firms for construction on Saipan. The company said it would release a statement regarding the settlement Tuesday in Hong Kong.

Yesterday's settlements are part of a wider investigation into the company's casino and hotel project on the island. Saipan island in the western Pacific is the seat of government of the Northern Mariana Islands.

tags #China #Saipan #World News

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC