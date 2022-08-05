English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Chinese fighter jets and warships crossed median line, says Taiwan

    "As of 11am, multiple batches of Chinese warplanes and warships conducted exercises around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the median line of the strait," the defence ministry said in a statement.

    AFP
    August 05, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

    Taipei's military said Chinese fighter jets and ships crossed the median line that runs down the Taiwan Strait on Friday, calling Beijing's latest military drills "highly provocative".

    "As of 11am, multiple batches of Chinese warplanes and warships conducted exercises around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the median line of the strait," the defence ministry said in a statement.

    "This Chinese military exercise, whether it be the launch of ballistic missiles or the deliberate crossing of the median line of the strait, is a highly provocative act."

    The median line is an unofficial but once largely adhered-to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan and China.

    China has been holding huge drills encircling Taiwan since Thursday to protest this week's visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    Close

    Related stories

    It was previously rare for military jets and ships to cross the median line, although Chinese incursions have become more common after Beijing declared in 2020 that the unofficial border no longer existed.

    Crossings of the line are sensitive because the Taiwan Strait is narrow, just 130 kilometres (81 miles) at its thinnest point, and incursions raise the risk of military accidents.

    In recent years Beijing has ramped up incursions against Taipei.

    The vast majority are military aircraft flights into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

    The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace, including a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even some of the mainland.

    But this week's military drills by China have seen a spike in median-line incursions.

    Of the 49 incursions Taiwan reported on Wednesday and Thursday, 44 involved Chinese aircraft crossing the median line.
    AFP
    Tags: #China #Nancy Pelosi #Taiwan #US #World News
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.