 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Chinese EV giant BYD’s profit surges over 400% in Q1

Bloomberg
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Net income in the three months through March surged 411% from a year earlier to 4.13 billion yuan ($597 million), the Shenzhen-based automaker said in a statement Thursday. Operating revenue rose 80% to 120.2 billion yuan, while its gross margin was 17.9%, up about 5.5 percentage points.

Chinese EV giant BYD’s profit surges over 400% in Q1

BYD Co. reported another stellar quarter of earnings on the back of booming electric-vehicle sales that has propelled the company past Volkswagen AG to become China’s top-selling car brand.

Net income in the three months through March surged 411% from a year earlier to 4.13 billion yuan ($597 million), the Shenzhen-based automaker said in a statement Thursday. Operating revenue rose 80% to 120.2 billion yuan, while its gross margin was 17.9%, up about 5.5 percentage points.

BYD Shows Margin Uptrend Amid Industry Headwinds: Street Wrap

BYD’s shares rose 1.1% in Hong Kong on Friday morning, taking their advance this year to 24%.