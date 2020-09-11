172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|chinese-embassy-in-uk-demands-probe-after-ambassadors-twitter-account-likes-pornographic-post-5825021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese embassy in UK demands probe after ambassador's Twitter account 'likes' pornographic post

The apparent sexually explicit "like" by the Twitter account of Chinese ambassador to the UK was first identified by a London-based human rights campaigner, who flagged this to other Twitter users.

Moneycontrol News

The Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom has called on Twitter to make “thorough investigations” after its ambassador's official account appeared to "like" a pornographic clip on the platform.

The Twitter account for Ambassador Liu Xiaoming liked several tweets that were later unliked, including a 10-second clip posted by an adult-themed account. Liu Xiaoming's account also liked posts that criticised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said a BBC report.

The apparent sexually explicit "like" was first identified by a London-based human rights campaigner, who flagged this to other Twitter users, said the report.

China’s UK embassy maintains that the tweets were liked by a possible hacker who had gained access to the ambassador’s account.

“Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public. The Chinese Embassy strongly condemns such abominable behaviour,” said the Chinese embassy in the UK in a statement.

“The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously,” said the statement.

“The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour,” the statement added.

Liu Xiaoming shared the statement on his Twitter account and said: “A good anvil does not fear the hammer.”

Twitter is reportedly blocked within mainland China. However, over the past year Chinese officials have become more active on the platform.

A "like" on Twitter does not necessarily mean that the user is endorsing the content and are often used as bookmarks. Also, the heart-shaped icon that activates them can be easily selected by mistake.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:21 am

