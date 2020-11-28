PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to visit Nepal on November 28

The ministry’s announcement comes a day after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla wrapped up his maiden two-day visit to Nepal.

PTI

Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe will visit Nepal on Sunday and meet the country’s top leadership, the foreign ministry here announced on Saturday.

During his one-day working visit, Wei, also a State Councillor, will pay a courtesy call on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

"The Chinese Defence Minister will also meet Chief of Army Staff General of Nepal Army Purna Chandra Thapa. Wei will return Beijing the same evening wrapping up his brief visit,” the ministry said in a statement.

Close

The ministry’s announcement comes a day after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla wrapped up his maiden two-day visit to Nepal.

related news

Wei’s visit also comes amidst an ongoing political rift in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that resurfaced following a meeting between Prime Minister Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

China’s political profile in Nepal has been on the rise in the recent years with billions of dollars of investments under Beijing’s multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including the building of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.

Besides the investments, China’s ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has made open efforts to garner support for Oli, who faced a massive rebellion in his party headed by 'Prachanda’.

In August this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he attached great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and was willing to work with his Nepali counterpart Bhandari to push for the continued advancement of the bilateral relationship.

During his two-day state visit – the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years- in October last year, President Xi said China will provide Nepalese Rs 56 billion assistance to Kathmandu over the next two years to help Nepal’s development programmes and transform the landlocked nation into a land-linked country.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #China #Nepal #Wei Fenghe #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.