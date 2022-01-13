Chinese consumers forum calls for KFC boycott, says meal-toy scheme promoting food wastage

KFC | Representative image

The China Consumers Association (CCA) has called for a boycott of a KFC meal promotion, citing it encourages food waste and sends some customers into buying frenzy, BBC reported on January 13.

Last week, KFC launched the promotion in association with a Chinese toy maker Pop Mart. The firm is known for its mystery boxes. The popular US-based fast-food chain launched the hugely popular promotion last week to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the opening of its first outlet in mainland China.

According to the promotional scheme, the customers will be able to collect limited edition versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo dolls if they buy certain KFC set meals.

"KFC used limited-edition blind box sales to induce and condone consumers' irrational and excessive purchase of meal sets, which goes against public order, good customs and the spirit of the law", BBC quoted state-affiliated CCA's statement.

Report adds that people even paid others to purchase the meals for meal in order to collect the toys. It added that once customer even spent 10,494 yuan (£1,202; $1,649) on more than 100 of the meals in one go to collect the toys.

Following the reports of food wastage, Chinese President Xi Jingping called it 'shocking and distressing'. The Chinese government had launched a major campaign against food waste -- Clean Plate Campaign -- in 2020. This was launched against the backdrop of growing concerns about food security during the pandemic.

Previous week, KFC has triggered an online furore in Kenya after it ran out of fries, with local Twitter users threatening a boycott because it does not use locally-sourced potatoes, reported AFP.

However, franchise's regional boss Jacques Theunissen said it had become the latest casualty of global shipping disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.